WhatsApp keeps making some changes from time to time to improve the messaging experience of its users. In this episode, the company has made some changes in its app. A lot of new emoji with many features have also come on WhatsApp platform.

If you have not yet received new features or emoji, then update your WhatsApp immediately. WhatsApp has been testing these features in the beta version of its app for a long time. Now this feature has been rolled out for all the users in the stable app and the advanced search option is available to the users in their WhatsApp. At the same time, some users may have to wait a bit for this new feature in their device.

Advanced search

After updating WhatsApp, you will be able to see the change by tapping on the search icon. WhatsApp users will be able to easily search for photos, videos, links, audio, gifs and documents. This means that apart from the message, it will now be easier to search the media files.

How to use the new feature

After updating the app, open WhatsApp. Here, options for photos, videos, links, gifs, audio and documents will be displayed as soon as you tap on the search icon shown in the top right corner. Now if you want to search a photo, then tap on the photo. After this, whatever search term you write, photos related to it will be seen. Similarly, other options will also work.

Many new emojis also came

A lot of new emojis have also been included in the icon pack of WhatsApp. The discussion was going on for the last few months. Upon updating the app, users will get 138 new emoji. The new emoji in the app includes people doing yoga, new clothing, autos, prosthetic hands, people sitting in wheelchairs, LGBTQ couples and some sign-language symbols.

These features will also get an update soon

Many other updates will be released for Indian users soon by WhatsApp. These updates include vacation mode, expiring messages, multi device feature and customized wallpaper feature. All of them are currently in testing mode. Also, they have been spotted through beta updates. It is expected that the company will also launch these features in India soon.

(With inputs from prabhatkhabar.com)