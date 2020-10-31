Chatting app WhatsApp constantly brings new features to maintain its engagement rate. Now in this episode, WhatsApp has brought special stickers to make your chats more interesting. The best thing is that these stickers have been launched.

In this article we are going to help you to know how you can use these new WhatsApp stickers.

Two new stickers set to launch

According to the new features tracker site wabetainfo.com, the company has released two new stickers packs. The first stickers pack is associated with Cutie pets while the second pack is with Tonton Friends. Tonetone Friends is an animated stickers pack.

How to use

According to the information received, you have to know about the new stickers packs by opening the WhatsApp app. For this, first you have to go to the WhatsApp sticker store. Then click the sticker button. Now you have to check the new stickers by pressing the plus button.

Business account customers will have to pay the charge

WhatsApp recently announced that it would impose a charge on business accounts. However, it will be free for other users.

Face Unlock feature is coming soon

According to WAPetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Face Unlock feature will be brought to Android soon. The new feature will be of great help for Pixel 4 users as this device comes without a fingerprint sensor and only supports facial recognition. Once this feature is introduced, the ‘fingerprint lock’ settings will be changed again to the normal ‘biometric lock’.

Users have got advanced search feature

The company has recently given users the advanced search feature. Through this, users can easily search for photos, videos, links, audio, gif and documents. In addition to the message, it has become much easier to search the media file as well.

