WhatsApp Chatting Will Be Fun As These Amazing Features Are Going To Come

Facebook’s instant messaging app brings new features for WhatsApp users for a better chatting experience. In the recent past, WhatsApp has brought many features such as Disappearing Messages and Dark Mode for its users.

For the information of you people, let us know that the company is working on many new WhatsApp features which can be rolled out to users soon. Let us know about the upcoming WhatsApp features.

WhatsApp Features 2020: Whatsapp Mute Videos

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the 2.20.207.2 beta version of WhatsApp Android has seen a feature with the ability to mute videos.

With the help of this feature, users can mute the video with any contact before sharing the video or putting the video on the status. It is currently in the new feature development stage.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the speaker icon for the mute appears to be located near the time and file size details of the video being shared. You can mute the video before sending it by clicking on the speaker icon. Let us know that this feature is currently being tested.

Upcoming Whatsapp Features: WhatsApp Read Later

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the new Read Later feature. It is said that it will replace the existing Archive Chats feature. The new WhatsApp feature is part of the iPhone’s WhatsApp 2.20.130.16 beta.

WhatsApp is going to rename its old feature Orkiv Chats to read letter. After this feature is enabled, notifications of selected contacts will not be available, that is, it will allow you to archive selected chats.

The option of edit will also be given to the users, under which you can choose the chats which you want to unarchive together. You will be able to enable or disable this feature as per your convenience.

WhatsApp Multi device support

WhatsApp is working to provide multi-device support for users. This WhatsApp feature was seen in beta update some time back but currently the stable update of this feature is yet to come. With the help of this feature, users will be able to run their one account on multiple devices at the same time.

(Source: jansatta.com)