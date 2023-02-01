What is in store for Odisha in Union Budget 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha also has a lot of expectations from the Union Budget 2023-24. New railway projects are expected with more grants.

Odisha expects more grants to under-construction railway projects. Odisha has demanded Rs 8,400 crore for railways in the budget. Grants have been claimed for construction of various old and new railways, improvement of stations, extension of existing trains, operation of new trains, passenger facilities, establishment of rail-based industries etc.

Odisha government has sought 1200 crores for Khurda-Balangir railway tracks, 800 crores for Talcher-Bimalgarh, 2000 crores for Gopalpur-Rairakhol, 300 crores for extension of Nuapada-Gugupur new rail link to Therubali, 100 crores for Puri-Konark new line, 100 crores for Talcher-Anugol.

It is worth mentioning that, Every year, the railways get more than 20 thousand crores of revenue from Odisha Government.