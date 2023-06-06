West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Odisha

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has reached Odisha. She is scheduled to visit the silver city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The CM of West Bengal further informed that she will also visit Bhubaneswar today. Sources say that as many as 53 persons from West Bengal injured in the train accident in Odisha are being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The CM is slated to visit them in the hospital and oversee their treatment. The CM further said that she will then visit Bhubaneswar and oversee the treatment procedures and interact with the injured.

The CM further assured that the family or nearest kin of those deceased in the train accident shall be given jobs for the upkeep of their family. The family member or nearest kin of the deceased will be appointed as a special home guard. They shall also be granted an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh.

Further, also in case of complete grievous hurt, the family member of the person shall be given a job as a special home guard. In case of serious injury, an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees shall be given. In case of injury, the amount shall be Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 25,000.

She promised that in case there is no injury or mental trauma, such persons will receive an amount of Rs. 10,000 as compensation. She further added that the families of the deceased persons shall receive a free ration.

The CM questioned the decision of the Railways to hand over the investigation of the accident to the CBI. She said that this is an accident and not a crime. The CBI is equipped to handle criminal investigations only. She said that the CBI is yet to submit a report on the Jnaneswari Express train derailment which happened back in May 2010.

As authorities brought back Odisha train accident victims to WB, CM Mamata Banerjee paid respect to them on June 5. The Balasore catastrophe that took place on June 2, claimed 275 lives and left more than 900 injured.