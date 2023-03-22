Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Puri; To visit Srimandir today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived in Odisha for a three-day Odisha visit. The CM will visit Puri Srimandir today.

State
By Sunita 0
mamata banerjee puri visit

Puri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived in Odisha for a three-day Odisha visit. The CM is currently staying at Puri.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Srimandir at 4PM today and will offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and sibling deities in the temple. She will stay in the temple for over 2 hours. During this time, she will be accompanied by senior Daietapati Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra and Rajesh Dasmohapatra. Mamata Banerjee will take a look around the temple and worship the other deities.She will also watch the unique sight of the flag changing on the ‘Nila Chakra’ while standing at the ‘ Kirtan Chakada’.

Take a look

Man climbs atop hoarding to commit suicide in Bhubaneswar

Ex-BDO’s asset worth Rs 26.56 lakh confiscated in Odisha

Then she will go to the site for the construction of the guest house by West Bengal government in Baliapanda.Odisha Government has provided 5 acres of land for the construction of guest house. Mamata Banerjee will spend the night in Puri today.

She wili return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow. She is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tomorrow in the capital city before returning to West Bengal.

Sunita 3739 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
State

MV checking: Malkangiri police collects Rs 3.38 lakh fine in just 3 hrs

State

Charge sheet in Naba Das murder case will be filed on time: Odisha CM

State

40-day-old child killed, 4 others injured in gas cylinder blast in Balasore

State

Kalinga TV impact: Minister assures to take appropriate action against prawn mafias…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7