West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Puri; To visit Srimandir today

Puri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived in Odisha for a three-day Odisha visit. The CM is currently staying at Puri.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Srimandir at 4PM today and will offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and sibling deities in the temple. She will stay in the temple for over 2 hours. During this time, she will be accompanied by senior Daietapati Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra and Rajesh Dasmohapatra. Mamata Banerjee will take a look around the temple and worship the other deities.She will also watch the unique sight of the flag changing on the ‘Nila Chakra’ while standing at the ‘ Kirtan Chakada’.

Then she will go to the site for the construction of the guest house by West Bengal government in Baliapanda.Odisha Government has provided 5 acres of land for the construction of guest house. Mamata Banerjee will spend the night in Puri today.

She wili return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow. She is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tomorrow in the capital city before returning to West Bengal.