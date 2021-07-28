Well marked low pressure area over BoB to trigger heavy rainfall, 15 yellow warning issued in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meterological Department (MeT) on Wednesday predicted that a well marked low pressure area lies over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and West Bengal. It is likely to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar between July 28-30 and over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31.

Yellow warning has been issued to 15 districts of Odisha under the influence of low pressure – Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagastsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sambalpur.

Strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over North and Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast in the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas till July 30.