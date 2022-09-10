Well-marked low pressure area over BoB, heavy rain expected in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure has been formed over West-centred Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a well-marked low pressure within 24 hours. Rainfall intensity in Odisha is likely to increase from today, predicted the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The Low-Pressure area formed yesterday over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh south Odisha coasts now lies as a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Okha, Akola, Jagdalpur and thence

east- southeastwards to the centre of Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh- South Odisha coasts.

The trough now runs from east central Arabian Sea off Konkan coast to the Well-Marked Low

Pressure Area over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh south Odisha coasts across Maharashtra, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh & coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

An Orange warning has been issued for 10 districts in Odisha:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the

districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Bolangir, Koraput, Boudh and Nayagarh.

Impact and action suggested :

i) It may trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

ii) Temporarily water logging in low lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing

traffic congestion in urban areas and some damages to Kutcha roads and vulnerable

Kutcha houses.

iii) Possibility of wall collapse in vulnerable Kutcha houses

iv) Farmers are advised to harvest matured kharif crops and vegetables and make their safe

storage.

v) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water from inundated agriculture fields.