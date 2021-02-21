Well-done! RPF Returns Lost Bag With Cash And Valuables In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Cuttack on Sunday returned a lost bag with cash and valuables to its owner.

According to reports, the RPF Post in Cuttack received a message from RPF Post in Jajpur that one passenger has left behind his bag in coach No.S-1/55 of train No.02802 (Purushottam Express).

On getting information SIPF P.K. Parida and Constable M.K. Munda searched for the bag on the arrival of the train at Cuttack and retrieved one coffee colour bag.

They took the bag to the RPF Post and informed the matter immediately to the owner of the bag. At about 4.45 PM, the owner of the bag Prasanjit Maiti of Maligeria village under Lakshipari police limits in West Bengal, and his friend Pallab Jana reached the RPF Post.

On asking him about the material kept inside the bag, he told that the bag containing liquid cash Rs.10,600, one ATM card, one wristwatch, one pair of shoes and 4 pairs of pants and shirt and other wearing apparels etc. total valued Rs 15,000.

The bag was opened by the owner in presence of SIPF P.K. Parida and staff. After verification, the above amount of cash and other materials found correct, and then the bag along with the materials and cash was handed over to Prasanjit Maiti in presence of his friend Pallab Jana with proper acknowledgment.

After getting the bag containing cash and other materials, Prasanjit conveyed his gratitude to the officer and staff of RPF Post for their honesty in retrieving his bag.