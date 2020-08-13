Bhadrak: The weekend shutdown imposed in Bhadrak district has been relaxed till 11 am on August 15 in view of the Independence Day Celebrations.

The decision has been taken to allow people to unfurl the national flag in their premises. Congregation of more than 10 persons not allowed at any place while the safety protocols like social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation should be maintained during celebrations.

The state government has yesterday announced to relax the weekend shutdown restrictions in Ganjam, Khorda, Gajapati and Cuttack districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area till 11 am on Independence Day.