Weekend shutdown in Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati dists, Rkl city relaxed on I Day

Bhubaneswar: While four districts of Odisha and Rourkela city are facing weekly shutdown during Saturdays and Sundays these days in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the norm has been relaxed for a few hours on the Independence Day so that people can observe the historic day abiding the shutdown norms.

Odisha government in a letter announced on Wednesday that the weekend shutdown imposed in the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Gajapati and Cuttack as well as Rourkela Municipal area has been relaxed on 15th August, 2020 up to 11.00 am to allow the citizens to unfurl the National Flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 10 persons shall be congregated at any place and all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation etc shall be duly maintained.

Issued by Odisha Chief Secretary, the letter also says that the other conditions of the order issued on July 31st in this regard shall remain unchanged.