Rourkela: Sundergarh district administration has imposed the weekend shutdown in Rourkela (RMC, Steel Township) and Kalunga Industrial area till July 31.

The district administration in a notice informed that the Saturday-Sunday shutdown has been imposed in view of fast spread of coronavirus cases in the Steel City of Odisha.

All the non-essential movement, business establishments, government and private institutions will remain closed during the 48-hour shutdown.

Here are the details: