Malkangiri: The district administration has imposed weekend shutdown in areas under Malkangiri Municipality and NAC Balimela area till end of August in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The shutdown will be enforced on all Saturdays and Sundays in the month of August, informed Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal.

During weekend shutdown, all activities will remain closed except essential services and healthcare services.

Following activities will be allowed during weekend shutdown:

All medical establishment including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, medicine stores, movement of ambulance and all medical personnel

District and Municipal Administration/police/fire services

Central & State Govt officials on emergency duty

Telecom services

Petrol pumps

Print and Electronic media identified by the district police

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers

Electricity supply and distribution

Movement of goods and goods carriers whether loaded or unloaded

Service sector industries including hotel & hospitalities

Road transport on highways and road movement of transiting vehicles

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from bus terminals only in case of emergency for facilitating movement of passengers by road

Marriages and funerals with permission from the undersigned

ATMs

Operation of bus terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, and essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy

Dhabas along National and State Highways/major roads for takeaway only

Milk booths

Food & grocery stores for home delivery only

Newspaper hawkers between 5.00 AM and 8.00 AM only

“Any person found violating the measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 , besides, legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ) and other legal provisions as applicable.”

Worth mentioning, The Nuapada district administration has announced two-day shutdown in the jurisdictions of Nuapada NAC and Khariar Road NAC from today with relaxation from 6 am to 11 am.