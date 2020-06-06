Bhubaneswar: The complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts of the State till the end of June began from today following unlock 1.0.

Odisha government had earlier on June 1 had ordered for the 48-hour shutdown to contain spread of COVID-19 in the State after lakhs of migrants returned to the State from several other states.

The 11 districts where the weekend shutdown began are Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir districts.

However, all the essential and emergency services have been exempted from the shutdown in these districts.

Besides, marriages and funerals also can be held after obtaining passes from the local police. People also can dial helpline number 100 for passes in Bhubaneswar.