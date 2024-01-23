Week after inaugurating, Odisha CM visits Puri to experience new facilities available for devotees under Srimandir Parikrama project

Bhubaneswar: A week after inaugurating the much-awaited Puri Srimandir Parikrama project, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited Puri and to experience the new facilities available for devotees under the project.

After reaching the Pilgrim City along with 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian, Patnaik offered prayers to Lord Jagannath for the prosperity and well-being of the people and walked around the Parikrama project.

Expressing immense satisfaction over the magnificence of the project and the spiritual environment, Patnaik said the project will give a spiritual environment to devotees for generations.

The 75-meter wide circumnavigation project around the shrine is a magnificent, aesthetical one. It has different facilities like cloakroom, information center, amphitheater are available for the devotees along with the beautiful green environment, khandalites stone work.