Weddings With 1500 Guests Raided In Odisha’s Ganjam, Food Distributed In TMCs

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sanakhemundi: The alarming rise in the COVID19 cases in Ganjam district and rising number of deaths seem to have been completely ignored by the people of Ganjam.

Two weddings had been organized in a village under Digapahandi police limits which had almost 1,500 attendees. There was complete violation of COVID19 guidelines by way of which, guests of a wedding cannot be more than 50.

On being informed about these weddings, the Digapahandi IIC and BDO raided the spot and stopped the celebrations. They found blatant violations of social distancing norms.

The police and administration distributed the food cooked for the party in the Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) of Digapahandi block instead of throwing it away.

