Webinar on ‘Future of Work’ organised in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: A panel of experts on Tuesday participated at KIIT-DU organised seminar on “Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills” to discuss how to make the tech-enabled society more inclusive and qualitative for everyone. The seminar was organized under the Jan Bhagidari initiative that comes under the G20 framework.

Dr. Damodar Sahu, who is the Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Growth Partners at Wipro spoke at the seminar along with Dr. Manaswini Rath, Senior Vice President of Global Head Automotive Driving at KPIT Bangalore, Mr. Manish Kalbande, India Head of Senior Blue at Johnson Control Pune, Dr. Munir Sayyad, Assistant Vice President at Reliance Jio Mumbai, and Mr. Abhishek Dhar, who graduated from KIIT in 2018 and joined the corporate sector, was the fourth speaker.

Overall, the seminar provided valuable insights into the future of work, with an emphasis on the importance of innovation, 21st-century skills, and AI technology. The session provided insights into the challenges and opportunities that the future of work presents, including the importance of developing 21st-century skills and preparing for Industry 4.0. It highlighted the need for continuous learning and upskilling to stay relevant and succeed in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

