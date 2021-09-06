Web channel journalists in Odisha demand Rs 50,000 extortion from teacher, arrested

Nabarangpur: Two Web channel journalists were arrested on the charges of demanding an extortion of Rs 50,000 from a school teacher in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The arrested journalists have been identified as Jitendra Das of Focus News and Shankar Prasad Turuk of News-6.

According to reports, the accused journalist had demanded the extortion money from the headmaster of Nayakguda government project upper primary school to resolve a dispute between him and guardians over the admission of a student.

The son of one Kamal Ranjra, who was a student of another school, reportedly entered the Nayakguda government project upper primary school without necessary permission due to which the HM of the school asked him politely to leave the school.

Later, Kamal Ranjra reached the school and scolded the teachers. Besides, he threatened the school teacher to kill him and take the help of the media to highlight the matter.

On the following day, Kamal reached the school along with three journalists, who forcefully verified different documents of the school and demanded Rs 50,000 extortion from the Headmaster of the school.

Out of fear, the concerned teacher paid Rs 35,000 to the web journalists. However, time and again they threatened him for another Rs 15,000.

Later, the teacher filed a written complaint against the accused journalists at Nabarangpur police. Based on the complaint, cops arrested Jitendra Das and Shankar Prasad Turuk while another journalist named Nigam Kumar Sahu of Yuva Shakti news is still absconding.