Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at 11 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Keonjhar till 9PM today,” said the weather department.