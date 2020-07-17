Thudnerstorm-rain-lightning-6

Weather warning: Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Occur In 9 districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at 11 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to continue  at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Keonjhar till 9PM today,” said the weather department.

