Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at nine districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagarh and Kandhamal between 2 pm and 5 pm today.