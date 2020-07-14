No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha
Representational image

Weather warning: Thunderstorm,lightning To Occur In 9 districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to  moderate rain very likely to occur at nine districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagarh and Kandhamal between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

 

You might also like
State

SOP issued for Odia film industry to resume shooting amid COVID19 pandemic

State

Is your ITR filing incomplete? CBDT gives one time relaxation till this date

State

1.3-Yr-Old Baby Succumbs To COVID19 In Odisha, Youngest Till Date

State

37 COVID Warriors Among 52 New Cases In Odisha’s Sundergarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.