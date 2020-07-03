Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Bhadrak and Balasore between 2 pm and 5 pm today.