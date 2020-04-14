Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow warning for as many as eight districts in Odisha on Tuesday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the Met department has issued a Yellow warning for the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow , the weathermen said.