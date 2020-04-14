Rain

Weather Update : Yellow warning issued to Odisha’s 8 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau
958

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow warning for as many as eight districts in Odisha on Tuesday.

Related News

2 new COVID testing Centres commence operation in Odisha

Forest fire engulfs Paniohala hill in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Met Dept predicts rainfall, lightning in Odisha

Odisha woman carried on trolley-rickshaw to hospital; dies

As per the latest weather bulletin, the Met department has issued a Yellow warning for the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj  and  Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow , the weathermen said.

You might also like
State

2 new COVID testing Centres commence operation in Odisha

State

Forest fire engulfs Paniohala hill in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

State

Met Dept predicts rainfall, lightning in Odisha

State

Odisha woman carried on trolley-rickshaw to hospital; dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.