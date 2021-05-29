Weather Update: Yellow Warning Issued For 10 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a Yellow Warning for 10 districts of Odisha.

The latest bulletin of the weather department said that the Yellow Warning has been issued for 10 districts of the State namely Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts.

According to the forecast one or two places of these districts are all set to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

The concerned officials have been asked to monitor the situation very closely and take action as deemed necessary can be taken in case of any eventuality.

