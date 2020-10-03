Weather Update: Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department here today predicted that most parts of the State are slated to witness rainfall today under the impact of a low-pressure area over Northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

As many as 12 districts namely Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Ganjam, Puri, Subarnapur, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Keonjhar are most likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted the weatherman saying that the rainfall activity is likely to continue till October 5.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions.