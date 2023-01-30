Weather update Odisha: Temperature to drop by 2 to 3 degrees from Feb 4

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in various places of Odisha has increased considerably in the past few days. Due to this, the winter cold has abated a little in the state. This hot weather condition will continue to remain in the state for the next three days, after that it will get a little colder and the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees, predicted the Regional Meteorological Center.

According to weather experts, the minimum temperature will increase due to cloudy weather in the state from tonight. The coastal areas of the state are likely to witness an increase in night temperature due to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday. Following this, the mercury level in the state will decrease again and the cold will increase.

Cold waves will start blowing over the state, so the minimum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees in interior and north coastal Odisha on Monday night. After that, the minimum temperature is likely to decrease by 5 to 6 degrees in the next 2 days. Though, the temperature will rise today, the cold at night will remain.

Due to partly cloudy weather in south and central coast and adjoining districts on Tuesday night, the minimum temperature will increase by 2 degrees and may decrease by 3 to 4 degrees in the next two days. From the 4th, it will gradually become cold again.