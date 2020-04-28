Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued fresh warning of thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over 14 districts in Odisha on Tuesday evening.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri and Nabarangpur till 7.30 PM,” the Met dept said.

Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 36 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively, it added.