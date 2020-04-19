Rain

Weather Update : MeT Dept issues Yellow warning in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued a fresh Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in several districts of Odisha on Sunday.

The Met department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds over 17 districts in the State today and few districts tomorrow.

“Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 Km per hour  very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Ganjam, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh till 8.30 AM on Monday,” the Met Dept said.

The weathermen also forecast that maximum temperature will likely to be 40°C or above at some places over the interior districts of the State.

