Weather Forecast, Warning For Districts Of Odisha For Next Five Days

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional Meteorological centre here on Thursday issued a weather forecast and warning for different districts of Odisha for the next five days.

The weatherman has issued yellow warning for several districts of the State from March 18 to March 23. Besides, it forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershower for number of districts.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 18.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam, Angul and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.