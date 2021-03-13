Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here today predicted thunderstorm along with lightning and light rain in five districts across Odisha.

The MeT Centre said light thunderstorm with lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bargarh, and Deogarh for the next two hours.

However, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state during the period.

The MeT department have advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.