Weather Forecast: IMD Issues yellow warning to 19 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning to 19 districts of Odisha on Monday.

According to the Mid-day weather bulletin of IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The details about the Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 1:30 PM of June 5, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of June 6, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30 AM of June 6, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of June 7, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30 AM of June 7, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of June 8, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30 AM of June 8, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of June 9, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Costal Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, and Sambalpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30 AM of June 9, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of June 10, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar: A cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the capital city of Odisha for next 24 hours. Maximum and Minimum temperature is very likely to be around 34°C and 26°C respectively.