Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for widespread rainfall this week with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north-west of Bay of Bengal, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Thundershower and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Keonjhar between 09.30 am and 12:30 pm.