Weather Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 20 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for 20 districts in Odisha today.

The met dept has forecasted heavy spells of rain in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Sonepur districts.

Besides, it has forecast thunderstorm with lightning in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore districts.