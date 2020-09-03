Bhubaneswar: The regional Metrological Centre at Bhubaneswar has warned about light-moderate rainfall in some places of Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh districts of Odisha due to low pressure in the Bay Of Bengal, India.

Rainfall with Lightning and thunderstorm is likely to occur in these districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours as declared by met centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.