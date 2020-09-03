Rain in Odisha
Auto Rickshaws Brave Heavy Rains On The Streets Of Bhubaneswar

Weather Alert! Yellow warning issued for 10 districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional Metrological Centre at Bhubaneswar has warned about light-moderate rainfall in some places of Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh districts of Odisha due to low pressure in the Bay Of Bengal, India.

Rainfall with Lightning and thunderstorm is likely to occur in these districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours as declared by met centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

