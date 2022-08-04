Weather alert: Yellow warning for rainfall issued for next 5 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning for several districts of Odisha for the next five days.

According to the latest bulletin of the weatherman, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in parts of the State from August 5 to August 9.

Check the warning for the five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2022):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2022):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam.

DAY-3 (valid from 0830 hrs ist of 06.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST OF 07.08.2022):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Boudh, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2022):

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Impact and Action Suggested: Possibility of temporarily water logging in low lying areas and landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.08.2022):