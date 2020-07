Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at six districts of Odisha today, informed the MeT Department.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, and Cuttack between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm today.