Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at eleven districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The alert has been sounded for Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the regional MeT Centre here, thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate thundershower with one or two spells of intense rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts till 4.30 pm.