rain alert odisha
Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Weather Alert ! Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Lash These Odisha Districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm warning for 13 districts today.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is also likely in one or two places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Balasore and Bhadrak,said the weatherman,

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

