Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted thundershower with lightning warning for five districts today.

The MeT department has sounded alert for Balasore,Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jajpur districts.

“Thundershower/ light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jajpur between 10 am and 1 pm”.