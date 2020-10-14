Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has forecast thunderstorm with lightning moderate rain in 17 districts in Odisha today.

The alert has been sounded for Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Khordha ( including Bhubaneswar City ), Raygada, Jajpur, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Angul, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri till 11 am.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack (including Cuttack City ), Khorda ( including Bhubaneswar city ), Raygada, Jajpur, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj And Likely To Continue Over The district of Bhadrak, Anugul Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput And Malkangiri till 11 AM,” said the latest bulletin.

The Met Centre had yesterday informed that the deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada is very likely to move west-north-westwards and weaken into a depression during next six hours and further into a well-marked low pressure area during the subsequent 12 hours.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khordha, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.