Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj between 3 pm and 6 pm today.