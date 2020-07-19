No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha
Representational image

Weather Alert: Thunderstorm, Lightning To Occur In 11 Districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj between 3 pm and 6 pm today.

 

You might also like
State

Cuttack reports 16 new COVID-19 positive cases; Tally reaches 350

State

Plasma Therapy Successful In Odisha, 4 Out Of 6 Covid Positives On Path Of Recovery

State

Gajapati Admin Declares Lockdown In 8 Panchayats And 11 Blocks

State

Rare Snake Rescued From Odisha’s Keonjhar, Forest Officials Amazed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.