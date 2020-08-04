Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in three districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

“Thundershower with moderate to intense rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore and Mayurbhanj and Thundershower with moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput between 12.15 PM and 15.15 PM today,” said the weather.