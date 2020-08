Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in three districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

“Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Bargarh between 11.30 AM and 01.30 PM today,” said the weather.