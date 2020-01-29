Weather forecast
Representational Image

Weather alert: Light to moderate rainfall likely in 5 Odisha districts starting from today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department has predicted rainfall along with thunderstorm in five districts of the state. The prediction further says that rain would start by 7.15 pm on Wednesday.

As per the weather forecast at least five districts of Odisha will receive light to medium rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightening. The districts are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Sundergarh.

Also, the weather is predicted to be cloudy for the next 24 hours.

While dense fog has been predicted after 30th January the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive rainfall from 2nd of February 2020.

