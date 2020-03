Weather Alert Issued by Met Department for Odisha, Rains Predicted

Bhubaneswar: Regional Meteorologial department warns of thunderstorm & lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall across 18 districts in Odisha till 7:15 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Cuttack, Khurda which includes Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur districts.