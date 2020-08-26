Rainfall In Odisha
File Photo

Weather Alert In Odisha, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Predicted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places with intense rainfall at one or two places is very likely to occur in 10 districts of Odisha today, informed the regional meteorological centre.

“Thundershower with moderate rainfall at most places with intense rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Deogarh, Sundergrah, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda ,Bargarh, Sonepur and moderate rainfall with thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khordha including Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput between 07.30 AM and 10.30 AM today,” said the weather.

 

 

