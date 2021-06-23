Weather Alert! IMD issues Yellow Warning to more than 14 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, has issued yellow warning to more than 14 districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over several districts of Odisha.

The details about the weather forecast for next five days are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 1:30PM of June 23, 2021 up to 08:30AM of June 24, 2021)

Yellow Warning- Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30AM of June 24, 2021 to 08:30AM of June 25, 2021)

Yellow Warning- Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Balasore.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30AM of June 25, 2021 up to 08:30AM of June 26, 2021)

Yellow Warning- Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Kandhamal and Rayagada.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30AM of June 26, 2021 up to 08:30AM of June 27, 2021)

Yellow Warning- Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30AM of June 27, 2021 up to 08:30AM of June 28, 2021)

Yellow Warning- Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.