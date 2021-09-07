Weather Alert ! Heavy to heavy rainfall in Odisha, IMD Predicts

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal & north Andhra Pradesh­ south Odisha coasts.

In the next two-three days, it is likely to move towards west north-west wards,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Following which Odisha is experiencing torrential rains.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Nuapada, Nabrangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Keonjhar. Yellow warning has been issued to these six districts.

The weatherman predicted that another low pressure will be formed on Sep 12 and five districts- Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Kandhamal will receive heavy rainfall.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea of north adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal of Odisha coast during next 24 hours.