Weather alert: Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha in next five days

Weather alert: Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha in next five days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted heavy rainfall for next five days in Odisha.

The regional Met office issued Yellow warning saying heavy rainfall very likely to occur in several districts of Odisha.

Yellow warning for June 14: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise the Met issued Yellow warning for June 15 and said that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

Yellow warning issued for June 16: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of. Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar.

Yellow warning issued for June 17: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Cuttack.

Yellow warning issued for June 18: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Angul.