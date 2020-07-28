rain alert in Odisha
File Photo

Weather alert: 21 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning and rainfall

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 21 districts of Odisha are likely to experience Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very today, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

According to the weatherman, one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Gajam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Sundergarh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda are very likely to  witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain.

