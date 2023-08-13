Weather alert! 17 districts including Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin Cities to witness rain, details here

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 districts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Cities are likely to witness rain in the next three hours, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar Citya), Cuttack (Including Cuttack City), Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam during next three hours,” said the weather department.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” it added.